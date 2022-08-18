The CALP Network Annual Report 2021-22

Having ridden the first waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us thought 2021/22 would be better. But, once again, it proved a very challenging year from a humanitarian perspective. Fuelled by the impact of the pandemic, climate change and conflicts in every region of the world, needs continued to grow. In February, the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused mass displacement and triggered startling increases in food prices worldwide – impacting the most vulnerable hardest.

Working to respond to evolving needs and priorities, we made solid progress on many important CVA issues. In this report, we tell the story of how CALP’s work is making a difference and focus in on some of the many developments that took place during the year.

Whilst the humanitarian system is complex and known for being resistant to change, there is progress in some areas. After years of inaction, we saw movement on the thorny issue of cash coordination. This issue touches on mandates, power and organisational interests, making it highly political. But through our collective efforts, this year the needle started to shift. Much as there is progress, much remains to be done and we will not be satisfied until there is a more predictable, accountable and effective approach to this foundational issue.

The progress on cash coordination demonstrates the power of collective action. There are many other examples of collective efforts in this report, with new CVA communities of practice and working groups exploring issues from the environment to locally-led response. There are also examples of how we convened agencies to share learning on issues such as working in contexts of high inflation and depreciation, examining good practices on health and CVA and much more. But as knowledge and understanding related to using CVA deepens, we still need to be better at listening to communities in crisis to ensure that learning and practice is truly informed by their needs and priorities.

We continued our commitment to ensure CALP’s core training courses remain the ‘gold standard’, with course materials updated with the latest best practice. We also launched a new version of our Core Programmes course, taking it online with a combination of self-directed and facilitated learning – and then we were challenged with overwhelming demand. We translated this course, and many other new and existing resources, determined to extend our work in Arabic, French and Spanish.

Members continued to provide the anchor for the Network. With over 90 Members and a much wider network of organisations and individuals, we benefit from diverse skills, experiences and thinking. Reflecting on this, we changed our name to show more accurately who we are – the CALP Network.

Our pride in the year’s achievements is balanced with looking ahead to what remains to be done. While the global outlook is uncertain on many fronts, what is certain is that we can work together to make humanitarian action more effective. So, let’s move together to deliver on CALP’s vision: a future where people are enabled to overcome crisis with dignity, by exercising choice and their right to self-determination.