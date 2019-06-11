CaLP-Asia Pacific RCWG Learning Event: Learning and sharing experiences from Afghanistan, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Pacific region, the Philippines and Vietnam

Summary

● Participants strongly agreed on the need for a solution to the global coordination debates.

Coordination is not adequately resourced in any of the countries/regions which has a tangible impact on the effectiveness of the CWGs to ensure preparedness, reduce duplication and link humanitarian activities appropriately to the government.

● Some interim solutions include:

o Budgeting the cost for dedicated coordinator and information management support in proposals and HRPs

o Building funding into existing mechanisms, rather than seeking stand alone coordination funding

● Developing shock-responsive social-protection is complex and takes a lot of time and relationship building with government. It is key to look at what already exists in government programs and policy as CVA is being designed, including: relevant decrees and laws on CVA in social safety nets (such as the draft ASEAN guidelines), tranfer values, targeting criteria, beneficiary lists or social registries, etc.

● Don’t limit the linkages to social safety nets. Other important linkages include: public works, graduation models, public works, livelihood support, social insurance (e.g. employment insurance), etc.

● Most, if not all, CWG participants agreed that having the government co-lead CWGs was effective in ensuring the strategic relevance of the CWG and also resulted in greater stakeholder engagement.

● The CaLP resources were new to most participants but are available online and CWG leads should stay in touch through the following channels:

