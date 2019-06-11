11 Jun 2019

CaLP-Asia Pacific RCWG Learning Event: Learning and sharing experiences from Afghanistan, Fiji, Indonesia, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, the Pacific region, the Philippines and Vietnam

Report
from Cash Learning Partnership
Published on 06 Jun 2019 View Original
Summary

● Participants strongly agreed on the need for a solution to the global coordination debates.
Coordination is not adequately resourced in any of the countries/regions which has a tangible impact on the effectiveness of the CWGs to ensure preparedness, reduce duplication and link humanitarian activities appropriately to the government.

● Some interim solutions include:

o Budgeting the cost for dedicated coordinator and information management support in proposals and HRPs

o Building funding into existing mechanisms, rather than seeking stand alone coordination funding

● Developing shock-responsive social-protection is complex and takes a lot of time and relationship building with government. It is key to look at what already exists in government programs and policy as CVA is being designed, including: relevant decrees and laws on CVA in social safety nets (such as the draft ASEAN guidelines), tranfer values, targeting criteria, beneficiary lists or social registries, etc.

● Don’t limit the linkages to social safety nets. Other important linkages include: public works, graduation models, public works, livelihood support, social insurance (e.g. employment insurance), etc.

● Most, if not all, CWG participants agreed that having the government co-lead CWGs was effective in ensuring the strategic relevance of the CWG and also resulted in greater stakeholder engagement.

● The CaLP resources were new to most participants but are available online and CWG leads should stay in touch through the following channels:

o Discussion groups registration at: http://www.cashlearning.org/resources/d-group

o CaLP library: http://www.cashlearning.org/resources/library and submit your resources here: http://www.cashlearning.org/resources/add-your-resource

o PQ Toolbox, a step-by-step guide, tools and templates to ensure quality CVA: http://pqtoolbox.cashlearning.org/

o CaLP Glossary: http://www.cashlearning.org/resources/glossary

o Thematic pages on MPC, risk, sectors, social protection, etc.: http://www.cashlearning.org/thematic-area/thematic-area-1

o The Cash Learning Hub hosted by Kaya: http://www.cashlearning.org/capacitybuilding-and-learning/training o Training: http://www.cashlearning.org/capacity-building-and-learning/training-cale...

