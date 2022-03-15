Calling the shots: Empowering communities during COVID-19

TWO YEARS ON.

since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020

since we launched our largest humanitarian response in our 70-year history

since we pivoted 35,000+ staff working across nearly 100 countries to respond to the most harrowing health crisis in a century

In that time we've:

exceeded our initial aim of reaching 72 million people

surpassed our goal of raising US$350 million

responded in a way that ensured quality programmes and accountability for the children and families at the heart of our work

But we're not done yet.

we are continuing to implement programmes to reach the most vulnerable children with these efforts

children may not be the most at risk from the virus, but hundreds of millions of children have been made much more vulnerable by the pandemic’s indirect impacts.

Read our second anniversary report

This report reflects on the impact of our global COVID-19 Response over the last two years and looks forward as we consider how the indirect impacts of COVID-19 will continue to evolve and affect vulnerable children and their families for years to come. We recognise that our continuing response to both the current and lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic is more essential than ever and are committed to continuing to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable children and their families.