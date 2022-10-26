On Call: Using mobile phones to provide learning in emergencies

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted education systems around the world, resulting in an unprecedented emergency with school closures affecting 1.6 billion learners (Azevedo et al., 2021). This brought to light the need for resilient education systems that can provide education during emergencies and school closures (UNICEF, 2021). The challenge of reaching and educating children when schooling is interrupted is not new for education in emergencies (EiE) practitioners who develop and implement programmes in complex crises with limited resources.

As of mid-2021, more than 84 million people were forcibly displaced around the world, of which 42 per cent (an estimated 35 million) were children under the age of 18 (UNHCR, 2022). Over the last two years, it has become evident that, for remote learning, using technology that families own and use regularly greatly reduces barriers to accessing an education and increases the take-up of remote learning activities (UNICEF Regional Office for South Asia, 2020).

One tool that many families own is a mobile phone.1 Low-cost basic mobile phones can be used in humanitarian settings to support remote learning and are critical where access to connectivity and higher-cost devices such as laptops are limited. The portability of mobile phones, combined with their communication features, offers multiple uses in EiE.

This report explores the use of mobile phones in EiE settings by combining a review of the existing literature with feedback from, and interviews with EiE practitioners on two critical questions:

How can basic mobile phones be used to support EiE learning programmes and teacher training? What are the key practices undertaken by education practitioners to improve the equity and safety of mobile phone-based education programmes?

Implementing an education programme would be incomplete without a learning assessment. Moreover, can mobile phones themselves be used to measure learning in EiE settings? While this question lies beyond the scope of this report, it is investigated in the second report in the series: On Call: Using mobile technologies to measure learning in emergencies.

The complementary report outlines the key implementation steps and uses of mobile devices to support learning assessment needs in emergencies.

In addition to this report, an interactive dashboard2 of case studies was developed to provide practitioners with examples of how mobile phones have been used in education for tutoring, supporting learning and training teachers. The dashboard can be used to filter case studies by various use, application, geography and education settings