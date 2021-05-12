Call to protect, promote and support breastfeeding and avoid donations and distribution of breast milk substitutes, including infant formulas, follow-up formulas, and powdered milk, and feeding bottles.

Children from birth to two years of age are particularly vulnerable to malnutrition, disease and death. Breastfeeding is crucial for the survival of children, especially the younger ones. In addition to supporting their growth and development, breastfeeding prevents malnutrition, ensures infant food security, protects maternal and child health, and reduces financial pressure on families, among other things.

Partners of the R4V Nutrition Sector urge all response teams / staff of the R4V platform to identify the needs of breastfeeding mothers and to provide them adequate protection and support to continue breastfeeding. The sector calls not to request donations of breast milk substitutes, including infant formulas, follow-up formulas, powdered milk, and not to distribute these products in the refugee and migrant population for the following reasons: