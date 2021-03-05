Call for proposals: Support to the production of documentaries on the reporting and the access to information on migration in West and Central Africa - Terms of reference

Within the framework of this call for proposals, UNESCO intends to rely on one or more international media brought together in a consortium, or audiovisual production company(ies), to prepare and implement :

The production and dissemination of audiovisual documentaries, in at least two languages (French and English), focused on the reporting and the access to information on migration in West and Central Africa. The documentaries will aim in particular at illustrate the role of the media and journalists (including those involved in the project) in the reporting on migration, as well as the importance for populations (especially young people) to have access to credible information on issues related to migration.

The applicants are invited to submit a single application, in electronic version only, to the following e-mail address: dak.procurement@unesco.org(link sends e-mail), with in cc to cv.correa@unesco.org(link sends e-mail), by midnight on 19 March 2021 (GMT). The application file must quote the following reference: CI/2021/RFP/009.

For more information, please consult the Terms of reference