17 Dec 2018

Call for greater ambition in managing disaster risk following COP24

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 17 Dec 2018
preview
Download PDF (384.6 KB)

GENEVA, 17 December, 2018 – The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Disaster Risk Reduction, Mami Mizutori, today welcomed the outcome of the COP24 climate change conference and the continued commitment of UN Member States to implement the Paris Agreement.

“The Paris Agreement Work Programme is a solid basis for future action on climate change. It should also encourage greater alignment between national action plans on climate change and national strategies for disaster risk reduction to ensure that extreme weather events are not viewed in isolation from other risk drivers including poverty, rapid and unplanned urbanization, the loss of protective eco-systems, and population growth in hazard exposed areas.

“The level of ambition on reducing greenhouse gas emissions needs to be raised as we are currently on course for a 3ºC rise in temperatures. We are daily confronted with the impact that a 1ºC rise is having across the world including unprecedented drought and wildfires, damaging storms and floods, and record heatwaves.

“There are distressing signs that extreme weather events are contributing towards a rise in poverty, hunger and internal displacement as they disrupt the lives of millions of people every year.

“The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction sets out global targets for reducing disaster losses by 2030 and UN Member States have agreed on a deadline of 2020 for having in place national and local strategies to reduce loss of life, the numbers of disaster affected people, economic losses and damage to critical infrastructure.

“These strategies have to factor in the inevitable impacts of climate change for the foreseeable future and we need to see a much greater degree of ambition when it comes to investing in reducing disaster risk and building resilience to disasters especially for the poor who suffer disproportionately from both natural and man-made hazards.”

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons: visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.