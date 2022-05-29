Call for Enhanced Disaster Risk Data Governance and Data-driven Analysis to Inform Policy Decisions at the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022

Governments, the UN system, and all disaster risk reduction stakeholders gathered for the seventh session of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction 2022 in Bali, organized by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction and hosted by the Government of Indonesia. As part of the official GP/DRR programme, the thematic session on [data challenges and solutions for disaster risk management was held on 26 May 2022. The session was moderated by Ms. Letizia Rossano, Director of the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM), a subsidiary body of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP).

"Despite great advances in technology and data science, gathering and applying disaster-relevant data and statistics to investment decisions to reduce disaster risk is still a challenge. We need to be able to account for the full scale of losses from disasters – small, recurring, and major extreme events. And we need to have clear, data-based overviews on disaster risks, including those induced by climate change" said APDIM Director Ms. Letizia Rossano during the session which drew over 400 participants attending in-person and over 2500 attended online.

The thematic session panellists discussed ways to improve data governance in a way that the benefits of the resultant policies, programmes, and investments enable the governments to ensure effective risk reduction measures are in place and to reach the most vulnerable in all scenarios. They also discussed the role of data community in enhancing the use of disaster risk data across development and humanitarian planning. H. E. Dr Raditya Jati, Deputy Minister for Systems and Strategy, Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB); H. E. Mr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., Undersecretary for Scientific and Technical Services, Department of Science and Technology of the Philippines; Ms. Rhonda Robinson, Deputy Director Disaster and Community Resilience Programme, Acting Director GEM Division, Pacific Community; Dr Jakub Ryzenko, Head of Crisis Information Centre SRC, Poland; Mr. Kassem Chaalan, Director, Disaster Risk Reduction, Lebanese Red Cross; and Ms. Sithembiso Gina, Senior Programme Officer, DRR Unit, SADC Secretariat presented their views and remarks as panellist of the Session.

The discussion at the session highlighted that:

Effective collection, dissemination and application of relevant data and statistics about disaster risk and impact is of paramount importance at national and local level to form the evidence base for policy, planning, implementation and investment in development and humanitarian domains across different sectors and to ensure that no-one is left behind.

Strong data governance is required to access quality disaster and climate data by working across departmental silos and administrative levels to produce relevant analysis and products to inform disaster risk policy and investments, ideally in the context of a national disaster data policy is key.

Building of capacities is necessary to increase the demand for disaster risk data and information and its application towards risk assessment and climate change analysis, including by leveraging on strategic partnerships and latest technology.

The outcomes of the thematic session on data challenges and solutions for disaster risk management was reflected in the Global Platform co-Chair's summary and will contribute to the inter-governmental midterm review of the Sendai Framework scheduled for 2023.

About the Asian and Pacific Centre for the Development of Disaster Information Management (APDIM)

APDIM is a regional institution of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and Pacific (ESCAP) headquartered in Tehran. APDIM's vision is to ensure that effective disaster risk information is produced and used for sustainable development in Asia and the Pacific.

The Preliminary Assessment of the Gaps and Needs for Disaster Risk Information and Data Management Platforms in Asia and the Pacific Region (link)

The Preliminary Assessment of the Gaps and Needs for Disaster Risk Information and Data Management Platforms in Asia and the Pacific Region, is an APDIM publication. It includes inputs from regional entities and national institutions from four countries, provides an overview of available risk datasets covering the Asia and Pacific region, shares the findings on challenges, gaps in supply and demand from national and regional entities, and provides five suggestions for the way forward to support countries in enhancing understanding disaster risk and using risk information for disaster risk reduction

