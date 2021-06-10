Call to Action Letter on Cash Coordination [EN/AR]

World
Dear Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator,
The lack of predictable and accountable coordination arrangements for humanitarian cash continues to hamper the scale, quality and timeliness of humanitarian response leading to a direct impact on the people we aim to serve. Given the clear evidence of operational impact, the strong demand for a decision across the humanitarian system, and the rapid growth of humanitarian cash, we call on the IASC to take a decision on the leadership and scope of cash coordination within the broader humanitarian coordination architecture in the coming year.
With the rapid increase in humanitarian cash (particularly multipurpose cash), which makes up nearly 20% of all humanitarian aid, the humanitarian architecture must adapt to support this growth, or risk no longer being fit for purpose.
The lack of clarity over responsibility for leadership and the scope of cash coordination has led to confusion, a lack of capacity and a heavy reliance on short-term external support mechanisms to fulfil these core functions. Cash Working Groups (CWGs) have been established in 39 countries to meet this need. While the majority of CWGs are established under the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), in line with guidance, they rely on actors in-country to voluntarily take responsibility for leadership and resourcing. CaLP’s State of the World’s Cash 2020 Report found that 90 percent of key informants feel that lack of clarity on cash coordination is having serious operational impacts.
A significant number of efforts have been made - by the World Bank, Global Clusters, UN, donors, CaLP, NGOs and independent research organisations - to highlight the challenges and provide ways forward. Specifically, the IASC has received clear calls from donors, NGOs and from the Eminent Person to take a number of key decisions on cash coordination. Despite these efforts, which are representative of the majority of the humanitarian community, limited progress has been made to address the systemic cash coordination challenges. The inclusion of cash coordination as a priority for humanitarian leaders, and the clarity around their placement as ICCG sub-groups in the recently-published RC/HC handbook is welcome, but questions on predictable leadership and the inclusion of multipurpose cash in the humanitarian architecture remain unanswered while further perpetuating ad-hoc arrangements.
H.E. Sigrid Kaag, the Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, named cash coordination as the “Achilles heel” of the humanitarian system, and chose resolving this as one of four priority As the current iteration of the Grand Bargain comes to a close, no progress has been made on resolving this issue.
This letter, while originating within the Grand Bargain Cash sub-workstream on Political Blockages, represents the collective voice of all the undersigned. The signatories to this document are seeking an agreement that provides accountable, predictable coordination of humanitarian cash, including how it relates to response analysis, within the broader humanitarian coordination architecture. In a context where conflict, climate and COVID-19 are exacerbating humanitarian needs globally we can no longer ignore the cost and implications of the lack of cash coordination and the clear opportunities for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian responses. Effective coordination is required to maximize the impact of humanitarian cash.
We request that the resolution of cash coordination builds upon the substantial research which has been conducted and facilitates an inclusive process whereby agencies put aside self-interest and keep the interest of the world’s most vulnerable at the fore. We look forward to your response.
Sincerely,
Aristide Jean François Zongo, Executive Director, ABSE
Lars Peter Nissen, Director, ACAPS
Niall O’Rourke, Head of Humanitarian Affairs, ACT Alliance
André Krummacher, Vice CEO Programmes, Impact & Accountability, ACTED & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Sara Almer, Humanitarian Director, ActionAid
Pascal Revault, Expertise and Advocacy Director, Action Contre La Faim & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Abdourahamane Aissatou Alassane, Country Representative, ADESA
Steve Matthews, Executive Director, ADRA Canada
Michael Kruger, President, ADRA International
Jonathan Guerengonda, Executive Director, ADRDH
James Shepherd-Barron MIH, PhD (hc), Executive Director, Aid Essentials Ltd.
Antonia Potter Prentice, Director, Alliance2015
Dr Edwina Thompson, CEO, Amanacard
James Gilling, Humanitarian Coordinator, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade,
Australian Government
Guy Rayée, General Director of the Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Aid a.i.,
Kingdom of Belgium
David Peppiatt, Director of Humanitarian Cash Assistance Programme, Cash and Markets,
British Red Cross
Stephen Salewicz, Director General of the International Humanitarian Assistance Bureau,
Global Affairs Canada
Karen Peachey, Director, The Cash Learning Partnership
Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, Secretary General, CARE International & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Ron Delnevo, Chairman, Cash and Cards Consultants
Gabrielle Fox, Director, Cash Consortium for Iraq
Jennifer Poidatz, Vice President Humanitarian Response, Catholic Relief Services (CRS) & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Christian Modino Hok, Humanitarian Director, CBM Global Disability Inclusion
Mr. Piersilvio Fagiano, General Manager, Cesvi
Meg Gardiner, Secretary General, ChildFund Alliance
Robin Greenwood, International Programmes Director, Christian Aid
Moses Egayu, Executive Director, Church of Uganda - Teso Dioceses Planning and Development Office
Dominic Crowley, Emergencies Director, Concern Worldwide & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Ennio Miccoli, Director, COOPI Cooperazione Internazionale
Tamara Shukakidze-Demuria, Chief Humanitarian Officer, Corus International
Jonas Vejsager Nøddekær, Director, International Department, DanChurchAid & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Rikke Friis, Director of Programmes, Policy and External Relations Department, Danish Refugee Council
Mette Thygesen, Director, Humanitarian Action, Civil Society and Engagement, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark
Mathias Mogge, Secretary General & CEO, Deutsche Welthungerhilfe e.V.
Jonathan Faulkner, CEO, Development Pathways
Paraskevi Michou, Director-General, Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO)
Surya Prakash Rai, Executive Chief, ETSC Nepal
Satu Santala, Director General, Department for Development Policy, Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland
Tomi Järvinen, Deputy Executive Director, Finn Church Aid
Matthew Wyatt, Director, Humanitarian and Migration Directorate, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)
Dr. Thomas Zahneisen, Director for Humanitarian Affairs, German Federal Foreign Office 42. Michael Faye, CEO, GiveDirectly
Joanna Reid, Director of International Programmes, GOAL
Dr. Julia Steets, Director, Global Public Policy Institute (GPPi)
Nick van Praag, Director & Founder, Groundtruth Solutions
Sudhanshu S. Singh, Founder & CEO, HAI India
Samuel Wood, Head of Humanitarian, HelpAge International
Elly Anyandru Moses, Executive Director, Here is Life
Mark J. Hetfield, President & CEO, HIAS
George Fenton, Chief Executive, Humanitarian Logistics Association
Sorcha O’Callaghan, Director, Humanitarian Policy Group
Hervé Bernard, Global Director of the Technical Unit on Social & Inclusion, Humanity & Inclusion
Luca Pupulin, Executive Director, IMPACT Initiatives
Pascale Meige, Director, Disasters Climate and Crises, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies
Bob Kitchen, Vice President, Emergencies, International Rescue Committee & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Alda Cappelletti, Director of Programmes, INTERSOS
Frank Smyth, Humanitarian Director, Development Cooperation and Africa Division,
Department of Foreign Affairs, Ireland
Simon Reed, Deputy Director, IrisGuard UK Ltd
Waseem Ahmad, Director of International Programme Division, Islamic Relief Worldwide
Isak Pretorius, Group Executive Director, JAM International
Abukar Osman Abdi, Executive Director, Juba Foundation
Dr. Asha Mohammed, Secretary General, Kenya Red Cross Society
Helene Juillard, Director, Key Aid Consulting
David Verboom, Chief Executive Officer, Medair
Anissa Toscano, Vice President, Humanitarian Leadership and Response, Mercy Corps & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Irfan Khan, Director Humanitarian and International Partnerships, Muslim Hands
Marriët Schuurman, Director Stabilisation and Humanitarian Aid, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
The Netherlands
Merete Fjeld Brattested, Director General Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Department for Multilateral Cooperation
Marit Glad, Global Programme Director, Norwegian Refugee Council
Nigel Timmins, Humanitarian Director, Oxfam International
Jan Mrkvič, Director, People in Need
Jorgen Haldorsen, Director, Disaster Risk Management, Plan International
Nancy Izzo Jackson, Senior Bureau Official, U.S. State Department, Bureau of Population,
Refugees, and Migration (PRM)
Hakan Buyukbayrak, Director, RedRose
Gabriella Waaijman, Global Humanitarian Director, Save the Children & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) member
Gareth Owen OBE, Humanitarian Director, Save the Children UK & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) Board Chair
Peter McDevitt, Chief Operations and Finance Officer, Self Help Africa
Tristan Cole, Director, Sempo 79. Kevin Goldberg, CEO, Solidarités International
Dr Balwant Singh, Executive Director, Sphere
Mr. Vikrant Mahajan, Chief Executive Officer, Sphere India
Pete Garratt, Executive Director - Programmes and People, Street Child
Carl Skau, Deputy Director-General, Head of Department for UN Policy, Conflict and Humanitarian Affairs, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs
Manuel Bessler, Deputy Director General, Head of Humanitarian Aid Department and Head of the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit (SHA), Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC)
Oenone Chadburn, Head of Humanitarian & Resilience, Tearfund
Caiomhe de Barra, CEO, Trócaire
Alper Kucuk, Deputy Director General & Chief International Officer, Türk Kızılay (TRCS)
Sarah Charles, Assistant to the Administrator, USAID Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance
Diana Tonea, Consortium Director, VenEsperanza
Colette Fearon, Director of Programmes, War Child UK
Aydrus S. Daar, Executive Director, WASDA
Sarah Costa, Executive Director, Women’s Refugee Commission
Dr lbrahima Soce Fall, Assistant Director-General, Emergency Response, WHO Health Emergencies Programme World Health Organization
Justin Byworth, Global Humanitarian Director, World Vision International & Collaborative Cash Delivery Network (CCD) Board Member
C.W.A. Visser, Chief Programme Officer, ZOA Netherlands
