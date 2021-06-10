Call to Action Letter on Cash Coordination [EN/AR]

Dear Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator,

The lack of predictable and accountable coordination arrangements for humanitarian cash continues to hamper the scale, quality and timeliness of humanitarian response leading to a direct impact on the people we aim to serve. Given the clear evidence of operational impact, the strong demand for a decision across the humanitarian system, and the rapid growth of humanitarian cash, we call on the IASC to take a decision on the leadership and scope of cash coordination within the broader humanitarian coordination architecture in the coming year.

With the rapid increase in humanitarian cash (particularly multipurpose cash), which makes up nearly 20% of all humanitarian aid, the humanitarian architecture must adapt to support this growth, or risk no longer being fit for purpose.

The lack of clarity over responsibility for leadership and the scope of cash coordination has led to confusion, a lack of capacity and a heavy reliance on short-term external support mechanisms to fulfil these core functions. Cash Working Groups (CWGs) have been established in 39 countries to meet this need. While the majority of CWGs are established under the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), in line with guidance, they rely on actors in-country to voluntarily take responsibility for leadership and resourcing. CaLP’s State of the World’s Cash 2020 Report found that 90 percent of key informants feel that lack of clarity on cash coordination is having serious operational impacts.

A significant number of efforts have been made - by the World Bank, Global Clusters, UN, donors, CaLP, NGOs and independent research organisations - to highlight the challenges and provide ways forward. Specifically, the IASC has received clear calls from donors, NGOs and from the Eminent Person to take a number of key decisions on cash coordination. Despite these efforts, which are representative of the majority of the humanitarian community, limited progress has been made to address the systemic cash coordination challenges. The inclusion of cash coordination as a priority for humanitarian leaders, and the clarity around their placement as ICCG sub-groups in the recently-published RC/HC handbook is welcome, but questions on predictable leadership and the inclusion of multipurpose cash in the humanitarian architecture remain unanswered while further perpetuating ad-hoc arrangements.

H.E. Sigrid Kaag, the Eminent Person of the Grand Bargain, named cash coordination as the “Achilles heel” of the humanitarian system, and chose resolving this as one of four priority As the current iteration of the Grand Bargain comes to a close, no progress has been made on resolving this issue.

This letter, while originating within the Grand Bargain Cash sub-workstream on Political Blockages, represents the collective voice of all the undersigned. The signatories to this document are seeking an agreement that provides accountable, predictable coordination of humanitarian cash, including how it relates to response analysis, within the broader humanitarian coordination architecture. In a context where conflict, climate and COVID-19 are exacerbating humanitarian needs globally we can no longer ignore the cost and implications of the lack of cash coordination and the clear opportunities for improving the efficiency and effectiveness of humanitarian responses. Effective coordination is required to maximize the impact of humanitarian cash.

We request that the resolution of cash coordination builds upon the substantial research which has been conducted and facilitates an inclusive process whereby agencies put aside self-interest and keep the interest of the world’s most vulnerable at the fore. We look forward to your response.

Sincerely,