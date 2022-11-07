Calculating the Minimum Expenditure Basket: A Guide to Best Practice

THE OBJECTIVES OF THIS GUIDANCE ARE TO:
• Provide definitions of key concepts.
• Identify when an MEB is needed.
• Explain what an MEB may achieve.
• Outline what capacities and resources will be required for different types of MEB.
• Explore the most approporiate path to take in relation to a particular context.
• Guide practitioners and decision makers through the key decisions in the process of developing a minimum expenditure basket (MEB) and calculating the cost.
• Discuss how to incorporate basic needs under sectors / clusters.
• Share guidance on specific technical issues and help practitioners navigate and locate the growing literature on MEBs.