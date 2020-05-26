CADRI Partnership: Guide to Capacity Diagnosis & Risk-informed Planning and Prioritization of Development and Humanitarian Action for Achieving the SDGs (9 August 2019)

About this Guide

The CADRI Partnership pools the resources, knowledge and expertise of its member organizations to provide integrated, multi-sectoral capacity development solutions to respond to country demands.

This Guide outlines the modalities of delivery of the CADRI capacity development services. While the scope, composition and timeline for the provision of these services are always tailored to each country, the purpose of thie Guide is to exemplify the steps required for the preparation and delivery of these services.

The Guide presents a set of useful documents required for the mobilization of the CADRI Partnership services, such as terms of reference for the deployment of international missions, mission and workshop planning documents, among others.

This Guide has been developed by Ioana Creitaru at CADRI Partnership Secretariat with inputs from CADRI Partnership members.