CADRI Partnership: Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative
What We Offer
1 Climate and Disaster Risk Information Systems
Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise to set up integrated, multi-hazard country risk information systems that are accessible to users at all levels.
2 Risk-informed Plans and Programmes
Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise in support of inclusive and integrated risk-informed plans and programmes.
3 Preparedness for Response and Recovery
Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise to optimize country systems for disaster preparedness.
