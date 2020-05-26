CADRI Partnership: Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative

What We Offer

1 Climate and Disaster Risk Information Systems

Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise to set up integrated, multi-hazard country risk information systems that are accessible to users at all levels.

2 Risk-informed Plans and Programmes

Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise in support of inclusive and integrated risk-informed plans and programmes.

3 Preparedness for Response and Recovery

Deployment of multi-sectoral expertise to optimize country systems for disaster preparedness.