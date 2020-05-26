CADRI Annual Report 2019

Foreword

This annual report highlights the progress and results achieved during 2019. It provides an overview of the Capacity for Disaster Reduction Initiative (CADRI) activities at country, regional and global level, as well as an interim financial report.

The year 2019 was the first year of implementation of the CADRI Joint Programme.

CADRI made major strides in expanding to new regions, testing new grounds and deepening the regionalization.

Expanding geographical scope In 2019, the CADRI Partnership expanded its geographical scope from Latin America to Asia and placed a particular emphasis on Small Island Developing States. The Partnership brought together United Nations agencies to support joined-up integrated analysis, planning and programming, thus expanding the offer of wholeof-system expertise to countries.

Testing new grounds The CADRI methodology was applied to two new sectors: mining (Bolivia) and tourism (Mauritius). In Bolivia, CADRI also piloted a new business model, relying on the expertise of the Humanitarian Country Team to facilitate the country diagnosis. Finally, throughout the year, CADRI partners made incremental progress towards the development of a new web-based capacity-development tool which integrates disaster risk reduction (DRR) and climate change adaptation (CCA).

Deepening regionalization There is now an established CADRI facilitation function in seven regions that falls under the leadership of Regional Agencies’ Directors with a view to enabling the joint delivery of capacitydevelopment services to countries from the region.

CADRI at the Global Platform Finally, CADRI actively engaged in the sixth edition of the Global Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction. The Partnership met with 17 government delegations and spearheaded the organization of a multi-country dialogue on reaching Global Target E of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction.

A renewed partnership and leadership The CADRI Pooled Fund was established and received US$ 874,052 in contributions in its first year. The Partnership launched its new visual identity, inspired by the Sustainable Development Goals. The year 2019 also saw changes in the management of CADRI. The Board welcomed eight new members: Jeff Labovitz (IOM), Bruno Lemarquis (UNDP), Shoko Arakaki (UNFPA), Meritxell Relaño Arana (UNICEF), David Kaatrud (WFP), Stella Chungong (WHO), Paola Albrito (UNDRR) and Hiba Qasas (UN Women).

Looking forward Much was achieved in 2019, and more is to be done. The regionalization is still in its infancy, with an uneven level of uptake between the regions.

The tools and services still need to be further developed to better respond to country demands and deliver on the commitment to leave no one behind.

In 2020, the CADRI Partnership will continue to expand its delivery capacity at regional level to cater for more country requests. It will develop new tools that are responsive to the needs and demands of vulnerable population groups, in particular women, children and displaced populations, in development and emergency settings. Finally, it is committed to further strengthening its monitoring and evaluation practices, ensuring that evidence and lessons learned across the countries are available to inform management decisions.

We are confident that the CADRI Partnership will meet the challenges going forward by drawing on the combination of expertise, innovation and commitment from its members to help countries pursue integrated and coherent solutions to reduce disaster and climate risks across the Sustainable Development Goals.