Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance: East Asia and the Pacific - Early Recovery, Risk Reduction, and Resilience, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Many countries across the East Asia and the Pacific (EAP) region face recurrent extreme weather events and natural hazards—such as earthquakes, floods, tropical storms, and volcanic eruptions—that can lead to sudden-onset disasters. In Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (USAID/BHA) supported a range of programs that enhanced early warning systems, increased disaster preparedness, and strengthened the capacity of first responders in at-risk communities at the local, national, and regional levels.

In FY 2021, USAID/BHA provided nearly $24 million to partner organizations conducting early recovery, risk reduction, and resilience (ER4) activities in 14 countries across EAP, as well as through regional assistance.

At the country and regional levels, USAID/BHA implementing partners engaged communities, international and regional organizations, national and local governments, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to develop effective strategies—tailored to the needs of vulnerable populations—to reduce disaster-related risks.

In response to the new and evolving effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, USAID/BHA partners across the region have increased virtual engagement and adapted programs so that activities can continue while mitigating the risk of transmission to beneficiaries and staff.

With $3.4 million in FY 2021 funding, USAID/BHA supported the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to strengthen first responder capacity of national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies across EAP, enabling them to respond more efficiently and rapidly to natural disasters.

During FY 2021, USAID/BHA partners continued to support Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states to develop and institutionalize early warning, disaster management, and hazard monitoring systems.