Built-environment attributes associated with refugee children’s physical activity: a narrative review and research agenda

Siqi Chen, Alison Carver, Takemi Sugiyama & Martin Knöll

Abstract

Research has identified built environmental attributes associated with children’s physical activity (PA); however, less is known for environmental correlates of refugee children’s PA. This narrative review summarised the current evidence of associations between built environment attributes and refugee children’s PA. Six databases were searched with three sets of terms related to exposure (built environment); outcome (PA); and target population (refugee children aged 6–12 years). Eight studies (one quantitative; seven qualitative) met the inclusion criteria. Key PA barriers were limited play space and lack of neighbourhood safety. Design of refugee facilities and surrounding environments should provide better access to formal, informal and safe spaces for children’s play.

Introduction

Physical activity (PA) is known to provide health benefits to children. It helps children to build a robust body, stable mental health and healthy relationships with peers. Despite the strong evidence supporting the health benefits of PA and public health efforts to promote children’s PA, over 80% children globally do not meet the recommendation of engaging in 60 min of moderate­to­vigorous intensity PA per day]. Thus, increasing PA among children is a critical public health goal.

PA levels appear to be even lower among refugee children, who have recognised refugee status or are asylum seekers. A UNICEF report showed that refugee children were rarely meeting the guidelines for daily PA. Being physically active can be particularly beneficial for refugee children, who have to live in unfamiliar and uncertain situations, which can be stressful. Participation in PA and sport can also help them to build social ties with peers, transcending national boundaries and language barriers. Since refugee children have limited opportunities to engage in organised sports and exercise, taking part in informal PA such as active play is particularly important for them. Given that the number of refugees and their children is increasing, and that lack of PA can have a long-term impact on children’s health and development, it is critical to develop policies and initiatives that can promote PA among refugee children.

There are multiple factors that may be modified to facilitate children to be physically active. One relevant domain is the built environment, which refers to human-made space and structure in which people live, work/study and engages in recreation on a day-to-day basis. Built environmental attributes have been shown to be associated with non-refugee children’s PA. Several literature reviews have reported that built environmental attributes such as access to physical activity facilities (playgrounds, greenspaces), availability of sidewalks, neighbourhood perceived safety, and levels of development (urban vs rural) are consistently associated with non-refugee children’s PA.

However, the existing findings of environmental attributes relevant to non-refugee children’s PA may not apply to refugee children. Non-refugee and refugee children live in very different settings. For example, refugee families and their children are typically assigned to refugee camps or other temporary accommodation once they arrive in a host country. Such facilities are often built in isolated and inaccessible areas of cities. Even those who were granted long-term/permanent visa tend to have limited options about where to live and are more likely to reside in disadvantaged areas. Due to such living arrangements, it is possible to argue that refugee children are living in less favourable conditions than non-refugee children for engaging in PA . An increasing number of studies begin to investigate environmental attributes associated with refugee children’s PA. However, to build an evidence base that can inform relevant policies to promote refugee children’s PA, research findings on this topic need to be synthesised.

Bronfenbrenner’s ecological systems theory has been applied as a framework to understand refugee children’s day-to-day activities. The built environment around refugee children includes three environmental layers of interest: micro-environment; meso-environment; and macro-environment. The micro-environment is the immediate vicinity of the child’s accommodation and contains the structures with which the children have direct contact in their daily lives. Examples include the home/refugee camp and its designated playground. The meso-environment is the intermediate layer beyond the immediate surroundings but within the broader neighbourhood including local schools, communities, streets and open spaces. The macro-environment involves large-scale features of urban environments such as access to transport infrastructure and regional centres. Figure 1 is a conceptual diagram illustrating these three layers.

The aim of this literature review is to summarise the evidence of associations of micro-, meso-, and macro-built environmental attributes with PA levels among refugee children.