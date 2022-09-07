Building urban economic resilience during and after COVID-19: Asia-Pacific Regional Policy Brief

Introduction

The Asia-Pacific region is as diverse as it is vast. It is home to some of the world’s most developed countries, as it is to some of the least developed and most fragile. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the region; some of the urban drivers of socioeconomic vulnerabilities, structural inequalities and lack of quality urbanization, that predated the pandemic, were exacerbated by COVID-19. For example, unplanned urbanization and the growth of slums and informal settlements made physical distancing impossible to implement in such overcrowded areas. Furthermore, informality, particularly in domestic work and the heavily-impacted tourism industry resulted in a loss of jobs and incomes, disproportionately affecting marginalized groups, such as lowincome population, migrant workers, as well as women. School closures and lack of digital connectivity led to learning losses for children. General waste grew with cities lacking the needed infrastructure, budget and capacity to efficiently and effectively manage municipal solid and medical waste.

Government responses to the pandemic varied greatly across the region. Major economies like Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea were able to implement expansive mitigation campaigns coupled with expansionary economic and social support to assist with the fallout of the pandemic, and so managed to withstand the crises to some extent. However, the least developed countries did not hold the economic clout to deliver comprehensive rescue and assistance packages for their populations and thus suffered the most in terms of multidimensional impacts. The pandemic caused devastating damage to people’s health and livelihoods, prompted strict mitigation and containment measures, which led to significant socioeconomic impacts. Intricately connected, and rapidly, often unsustainably, urbanized cities became the first hotspots for COVID-19, leading to inequalities and pushing the urban poor further into poverty.

Ultimately, the negative economic, social and environmental externalities stemming from COVID-19 have spread across all dimensions of sustainable development, hampering progress and possibly even reverting some of the achievements resulting in further slowdowns and regressions. According to the Asia and the Pacific SDG Progress Report 2022, the region is not on track to achieve any of the 17 SDGs by 2030. While the region has made significant progress on industry, innovation and infrastructure (Goal 9) and affordable and clean energy (Goal 7), regression has occurred on responsible consumption and production (Goal 12) and climate action (Goal 13) even as the climate crises is increasing. Progress across quality education (Goal 4), gender equality (Goal 5), clean water and sanitation (Goal 6), decent work and economic growth (Goal 8), sustainable cities and communities (Goal 11), and life below water (Goal 14) has been very slow or even stagnant. Thus, building resilience in response to the impacts of COVID-19 is critical.

The following regional policy brief has been produced as the United Nations Economic and Social Commission of Asia and the Pacific’s (ESCAP) contribution to the global project, “Building urban economic resilience during and after COVID-19”. The brief is built upon the evidence-based diagnostic assessment of the resilience of the urban economies of the 4 pilot cities within the Asia-Pacific region, namely Hoi An (Viet Nam), Pune (India), Subang Jaya (Indonesia), and Suva (Fiji). Urban resilience has been measured across 5 dimensions: labour market; economic governance; business environment; financial environment; and infrastructure and connectivity. Part I of the brief describes the “Building urban economic resilience during and after COVID-19” project. Part II defines the elements of the Diagnostic Planning Tool that was used to assess the financial and economic resilience of the pilot cities. Part III provides a short summary of the results of the diagnostic assessment for each city with respect to each dimension, and ends with a synthesis of the major trends and emerging issues. Part IV discusses the challenges and limitations of building urban economic and financial resilience in the region and provides policy recommendations across all dimensions.