Building peace and saving lives through government fund

The cross-government Conflict, Stability and Security Fund is delivering programmes in conflict areas to improve UK security.

Lives are being saved and global security improved thanks to the work of a cross government fund. The fund, among other achievements, has helped save more than 3,000 migrants from the Aegean and the Mediterranean seas and increased opportunities for women’s inclusion in the Yemeni peace progress.

The cross government Conflict, Stability and Security Fund (CSSF) supports and delivers activity to tackle instability and prevent conflicts, which threaten UK interests. In its annual report the CSSF demonstrates how it has improved its programme management, transparency and monitoring and evaluations.

The Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) published a review on 18 July which found that the CSSF has made “important progress since a critical ICAI report in March 2018, instituting good aid practice, strengthening its ‘do no harm’ approach, which is particularly important in conflict affected areas, and accelerating learning.”

The Minister for the Cabinet Office David Lidington said:

This fund directly benefits both people living in fragile or conflict states and here in the UK. Conflicts do not respect borders and it is in all our interests to help the world become more peaceful, stable and prosperous.

Over the last ten years, the nature of conflict and instability has changed dramatically. Conflicts last longer, involve more countries and are further complicated by terrorism and serious and organised crime. While these crises stifle development and cause human suffering, they also affect the UK’s national security.

The CSSF enables the government to use cross-departmental expertise to deliver programmes which complement the work of departments like DFID, FCO and MOD, and deliver support to countries at risk of instability, as well as states and regions suffering from violent conflicts.

The UK is unique in this approach. No other country in the world has a fund which can spend both official development assistance (ODA) - overseas aid budget - and non-ODA, and is as large in scope or as ambitious as the CSSF.