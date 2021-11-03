Building on the momentum: IDMC’s commitment to carry forward recommendations by the UN Secretary-General’s High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement

When the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, announced the establishment of a High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement in October 2019, the challenges ahead were daunting and expectations high. With steadily rising numbers of internally displaced people (IDPs) around the world, the need to address this global issue collectively and with urgency had become evident.

The panel's final report makes a range of recommendations to the Secretary-General himself, the UN system, governments, international and national NGOs, the private sector and the media. If implemented, some could help to bring about real change on the ground.

Follow-up over the next few weeks will be critical. The report is a foundation upon which we must all build together. We must ensure that the unprecedented political momentum that gave birth to the process is nurtured and maintained. IDMC offers reflections here on the report’s key takeaways and priority areas for action.