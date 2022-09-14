Building the future together with migrants and refugees

On the 108th reminds us World Day of Migrants and Refugees , Pope Francis by to put the most vulnerable people at the center fostering the potential of our migrant and refugee brothers and sisters.

This years’ theme, refugees”, “Building the future together with migrants and highlights that we can only grow human family -- as a society and as a if we all grow together in peace and dignity.

To build a fairer and more inclusive future, we must start by recognizing and valuing migrants and refugees ’ unique gifts and skills.

Let us create environments where our brothers and sisters can use their talents to rebuild their lives and contribute to the common good.