10 Oct 2019

Building economies and communities that thrive: The case for investing in refugee workforce development

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 10 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (6.73 MB)

Unprecedented levels of global displacement, decreasing government budgets and complex political and economic dynamics present challenges for displaced people across the globe looking for work in their new communities. At the same time, growing demand for employees in developed economies is prompting employers to seek a broader workforce - in terms of language, cultural and technical abilities - to match a diversifying public and stay competitive in a globalizing economy.

Companies have the opportunity to build a quality future talent pool, create a new customer base, diversify supply chains and encourage business innovation while empowering refugees and host communities on their path to self-sufficiency and financial independence. The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) corporate partners and their expertise, talent and resources have been crucial for both humanitarian response and long-term community building, as well as influencing policy globally and at home.

The IRC’s RescueWorks programming deploys evidence-based solutions that not only save lives and rebuild livelihoods, but also contribute to the economic vitality and growth of local communities.

Collaborating with the IRC on RescueWorks offers a chance to grow the workforce and talent in new markets and expand business while affirming company commitments to social impact and community engagement.

Join us in ensuring refugees, displaced and host communities have access to the resources and opportunities that will help them rebuild their lives, while contributing to the economic vitality of their new communities. Continued engagement and investment are more critical than ever.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.