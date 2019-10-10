Building economies and communities that thrive: The case for investing in refugee workforce development

Unprecedented levels of global displacement, decreasing government budgets and complex political and economic dynamics present challenges for displaced people across the globe looking for work in their new communities. At the same time, growing demand for employees in developed economies is prompting employers to seek a broader workforce - in terms of language, cultural and technical abilities - to match a diversifying public and stay competitive in a globalizing economy.

Companies have the opportunity to build a quality future talent pool, create a new customer base, diversify supply chains and encourage business innovation while empowering refugees and host communities on their path to self-sufficiency and financial independence. The International Rescue Committee’s (IRC) corporate partners and their expertise, talent and resources have been crucial for both humanitarian response and long-term community building, as well as influencing policy globally and at home.

The IRC’s RescueWorks programming deploys evidence-based solutions that not only save lives and rebuild livelihoods, but also contribute to the economic vitality and growth of local communities.

Collaborating with the IRC on RescueWorks offers a chance to grow the workforce and talent in new markets and expand business while affirming company commitments to social impact and community engagement.

Join us in ensuring refugees, displaced and host communities have access to the resources and opportunities that will help them rebuild their lives, while contributing to the economic vitality of their new communities. Continued engagement and investment are more critical than ever.