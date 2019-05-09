09 May 2019

Building a Culture of Protection: 20 Years of Security Council Engagement on the Protection of Civilians

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 09 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.56 MB)

2019 marks the 20th year since the protection of civilians in armed conflict (PoC) was added to the agenda of the Security Council. Twenty years later, civilians continue to make up the vast majority of casualties in conflict, and the PoC agenda remains as relevant as ever. But despite its challenges, the substantial evolution of the agenda deserves to be acknowledged: UN peace operations have saved civilian lives; perpetrators of international law violations have been sanctioned; monitoring and reporting processes have led to civilian harm mitigation; child soldiers have been demobilized, women and girls empowered and protected, and war criminals tried and convicted.

On the 20th anniversary of the PoC agenda, "Building a Culture of Protection: 20 Years of Security Council Engagement on the Protection of Civilians" takes stock of the agenda’s main evolutions and trends over the past 20 years. It focuses on achievements and best practices that may serve as a foundation for future progress in achieving tangible protection for civilians in the years and decades ahead.

The publication seeks to complement this year's Report of the Secretary-General on Protection of civilians in armed conflict (S/2019/373), which will be released in the coming days. The report reviews the achievements and challenges of the United Nation's work on protecting civilians, focuses on the central challenge of enhancing respect for the law in the conduct of hostilities and accountability for its violation, and recommends actions for increasing civilian protection in the years ahead.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.