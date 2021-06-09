Building Climate Resilience in Latin America and the Caribbean : The World Food Programme's Experience

THE CLIMATE CHALLENGE

The impacts of climate variability and change are already visible in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC).

Central and South America are characterised by delayed onset of the rainy season, increasing frequency and intensity of droughts, as well as excessive rains and severe flooding and landslides. Rural communities, especially subsistence farmers, are affected by water scarcity and eroding soils which reduce their food production and their ability to meet basic food and nutritional needs.

This further exacerbates poverty and capacities to adapt to the changing weather patterns, increasing the pressure on communities and local governments, and leading to an alarming rate of permanent migration out of areas consecutively affected by climate variability and change.

In the Caribbean, small island states are experiencing more intense hurricanes, the risk of sea level rise in low-lying coastal areas, and losses to ecosystem services that impact people’s livelihoods.