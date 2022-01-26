Building climate resilience in Africa through research and development: an evaluation of the Future Climate for Africa programme

By Louise Vaughan, Independent Consultant; Roy Bouwer, SouthSouthNorth; Tiffany Chalmers, SouthSouthNorth

KEY MESSAGES

Future Climate For Africa (FCFA) made significant progress in terms of both delivering a step-change in African climate science and in piloting approaches to integrate climate information into decision-making.

FCFA’s achievements were largely enabled by a strong focus on linking research and development funding to realise impacts through evidence-based pilot studies across Africa.

The programme’s emphasis on co-production – and interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary approaches – as well as its novel methods for engaging with decision makers, led to tailored climate information that was fit-for-purpose.

FCFA’s work to improve knowledge and strengthen networks has laid the foundation for future work to further enhance resilience within the continent. Future programmes should take the opportunity to capitalise on FCFA’s progress and build on these developments.