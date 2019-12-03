03 Dec 2019

Building the Capacity of the CCCM Community

Report
from CCCM Cluster
Published on 03 Dec 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (920.79 KB)

Session overview Objectives

• Review recent capacity-building initiatives
• Identify capacity-building priorities & way forward Session outline
• Review since last year
• Current capacity-building initiatives
• Learning Needs Assessment overview
• Group work – priorities by region
• Plenary

Capacity-building review since last year

• Capacity-building session Cluster Retreat 2018

• Review & sharing of CB initiatives & challenges (staff turnover, lack of time to implement new approaches)

• New CCCM training package

• Action points:
• Adapt existing modules to common contexts
• Encourage contextualising of modules in collaboration with relevant actors, e.g. national authorities

• 1 Global ToT (held in Amman), 25 participants
• 2 Government / 13 INGO (LWF, ACTED, DRC, NRC, PUI, TDH) / 10 IOM/UNHCR
• 17 participants field-based / 8 regional or global capital-based

• Capacity-Building Working Group re-started

Capacity-Building Working Group
• Supports delivery the global learning materials
• exchanges information on best practice according to context-specific needs ( as needed for national level)
• contributes to the mapping of CCCM learning trends and advises on competence/needs, and training resources and tools
• supports field operations on learning initiatives and provides guidance on CCCM learning interventions and methods (coaching, mentoring)
• contributes to the identification of CCCM learning needs among CCCM practitioners at different levels (local/ national)
• shares lessons learned in Monitoring and Evaluation, hence contributing to CCCM Cluster members’ capacity to design and implement effectively CCCM activities
• contributes to the CCCM cluster website to strengthen interactivity, collective learning, resource sharing and dissemination of information
• explores other clusters’ learning needs in CCCM sector
• can be called upon to contribute to concept notes and fundraising efforts to ensure the continuity of its activities, in coordination with the CCCM cluster/sector leads
• reflects on lessons learned in CCCM learning interventions to share with Global cluster for publication case study publication or circulation on the CCCM website

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.