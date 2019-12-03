Building the Capacity of the CCCM Community

Session overview Objectives

• Review recent capacity-building initiatives

• Identify capacity-building priorities & way forward Session outline

• Review since last year

• Current capacity-building initiatives

• Learning Needs Assessment overview

• Group work – priorities by region

• Plenary

Capacity-building review since last year

• Capacity-building session Cluster Retreat 2018

• Review & sharing of CB initiatives & challenges (staff turnover, lack of time to implement new approaches)

• New CCCM training package

• Action points:

• Adapt existing modules to common contexts

• Encourage contextualising of modules in collaboration with relevant actors, e.g. national authorities

• 1 Global ToT (held in Amman), 25 participants

• 2 Government / 13 INGO (LWF, ACTED, DRC, NRC, PUI, TDH) / 10 IOM/UNHCR

• 17 participants field-based / 8 regional or global capital-based

• Capacity-Building Working Group re-started

Capacity-Building Working Group

• Supports delivery the global learning materials

• exchanges information on best practice according to context-specific needs ( as needed for national level)

• contributes to the mapping of CCCM learning trends and advises on competence/needs, and training resources and tools

• supports field operations on learning initiatives and provides guidance on CCCM learning interventions and methods (coaching, mentoring)

• contributes to the identification of CCCM learning needs among CCCM practitioners at different levels (local/ national)

• shares lessons learned in Monitoring and Evaluation, hence contributing to CCCM Cluster members’ capacity to design and implement effectively CCCM activities

• contributes to the CCCM cluster website to strengthen interactivity, collective learning, resource sharing and dissemination of information

• explores other clusters’ learning needs in CCCM sector

• can be called upon to contribute to concept notes and fundraising efforts to ensure the continuity of its activities, in coordination with the CCCM cluster/sector leads

• reflects on lessons learned in CCCM learning interventions to share with Global cluster for publication case study publication or circulation on the CCCM website