Build on HIV investments for future pandemic preparedness

Chris Collins, Michael T Isbell, Jirair Ratevosian, Chris Beyrer, Quarraisha Abdool Karim, Allan Maleche, Annette H Sohn

Correspondence to Chris Collins; ccollins@theglobalfight.org

Summary box

The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need for greater global investments in pandemic preparedness and response grounded in expanded research capacity and strengthened health systems.

The global response to HIV offers an established pathway to enhanced pandemic preparedness and response founded on strong, equitable and adaptable health systems.

With the world still in the grip of COVID-19 and policy-makers contemplating long-term approaches to pandemic preparedness and response, now is the time to consider how the HIV response both provides lessons in effective health service provision and how its infrastructure and core principles can be harnessed for pandemic preparedness and response.

Using the HIV experience as a platform for robust preparedness and response, however, will demand that we heed the lessons that the fight against HIV has imparted.

Policy-makers should be more intentional about identifying opportunities to ‘build out’ from HIV service platforms in ways that protect and advance progress on HIV and its core principles, including targeted services for the most vulnerable and support for community systems.