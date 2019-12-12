12 Dec 2019

Bring Global Compact to Life, Secretary-General Urges Leaders, People Everywhere, in Message for International Migrants Day

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 12 Dec 2019

SG/SM/19912-DEV/3433-OBV/1948

Following is UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ message on International Migrants Day, observed on 18 December:

Migrants are integral members of society, contributing to mutual understanding and sustainable development in communities of both origin and destination.

Safe, orderly and regular migration is in the interest of all. And national priorities on migration are best achieved through international cooperation.

All migrants are entitled to equal protection of all their human rights.

These principles are enshrined in the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

Yet, we often hear narratives around migrants that are harmful and false.

And we often witness migrants facing unspeakable hardship as a result of policies shaped more by fear than by fact.

On this International Day, I urge leaders and people everywhere to bring the Global Compact to life, so that migration works for all.

