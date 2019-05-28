A brighter future for children

Purpose of the document: This paper proposes the way that World Vision, in partnership with others, intends to leverage humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts toward realising the rights of children living in fragile contexts. It defines the problem, recommends specific collective actions and highlights key conceptual elements for addressing fragility. Our intention is to share our learning in addressing fragility and to empower and support affected children, families and communities to become more resilient in the world’s most dangerous places.