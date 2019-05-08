A Brighter Future for Children

World Vision’s approach to linking humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts for the well-being of children in fragile contexts

Purpose of the document: This paper proposes the way thatWorldVision,in partnership with others, intends to leverage humanitarian, development, and peacebuilding efforts toward realising the rights of children living in fragile contexts. It defines the problem, recommends specific collective actions and highlights key conceptual elements for addressing fragility. Our intention is to share our learning in addressing fragility and to empower and support affected children, families and communities to become more resilient in the world’s most dangerous places.

May 2019

Fragile Contexts | Approach Summary

Scope of the problem

Today two billion people live in countries where development outcomes are deeply affected by fragility, conflict and violence. By 2030, the share of extreme poor living in fragile and conflict- affected contexts is projected to reach more than 80 per cent. In 2017, the number of people displaced by conflict and violence almost doubled, from 6.9 million in 2016 to 11.8 million.

Fragile contexts are some of the most dangerous places in the world to be a child. In these contexts children face extreme levels of abuse, exploitation, deprivation and violence, often for generations. Fragility can lead to conflict and violence, which in turn contribute to complex protracted crises.While the nature of such protracted crises is diverse in cause and effect, high levels of food insecurity, hunger and child malnutrition are common features. Boys and girls in these contexts are nearly three times more likely to be out of primary school than in other low-income countries. A complex set of overlapping vulnerabilities leaves large numbers of children, women, and men caught in a chronic poverty trap with extreme protection risks. In fragile contexts, those with a responsibility to care for children are unable or unwilling to do so.These are places where ‘emergencies’ can continue for decades, and where humanitarian action is a temporary and inadequate response to what are, at their core, geopolitical, development, governance, economic and state-building failures. In these contexts natural disasters and climate change often exacerbate existing vulnerabilities and/or cause new ones.

Cities are emerging as a new locus of fragility. More than half of the world’s population lives in cities and urban centres; this is reshaping the dynamics of poverty, vulnerability to disasters, conflicts and violence, especially when situated in fragile states. Currently 58 per cent of refugees live in urban areas. Projections are that 23 out of the 31 most fragile and conflict- affected countries today will be significantly urbanised in the near future.

In fragile and conflict-affected contexts, political dynamics increasingly impinge upon the ability of humanitarian actors to deliver assistance. International action to address egregious breaches of humanitarian law and children’s rights is scarce.The growing needs remain unmatched by resources. In 2017, UN appeals reached a high of US$25.2 billion.These were mainly driven by protracted crises in fragile contexts like Syria,Yemen, Somalia and Nigeria.They were met by a funding shortfall of US$10.3 billion (41 per cent of requirements), which made this the largest humanitarian appeal request and shortfall to date.