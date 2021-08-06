Briefing paper - When land, knowledge and roots are lost: indigenous peoples and displacement

The life and identity of indigenous peoples is inextricably linked to their land. Land holds deep emotional, cultural, social, philosophical and religious values for them. For many indigenous peoples migrating is also part of their life, an expression of their identity, culture, and livelihoods.

Conflicts, development projects, urbanization, land rights violations, disasters and climate change, however, can force communities from areas where they have habitually lived.

This paper is intended to improve the understanding of the unique risks, challenges and impacts indigenous peoples face in displacement and highlight how these communities can help achieve durable solutions. It also explains why better data on displaced indigenous peoples is essential to more inclusive responses.