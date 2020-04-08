Briefing Paper #95: Protecting the most vulnerable in society: Migration and COVID-19

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, migrants, refugees and asylum seekers (MRAs) lack access to health institutions and, if living in refugee camps and in reception centres, they live in close, confined spaces where social distancing is not possible.

How can they be asked to perform this act of social responsibility when, contrary to any social responsibility, the inequality gaps in society have been deepened and the most vulnerable in society have to withstand any challenge with very limited support?

SOLIDAR explores civil society responses with its members and partners: Volunteering Matters, Volkshilfe, ARSIS, AWO International, SOLIDAR Suisse, La Ligue de l´Enseignement, CMS, MPDL, La Liga Española de la Educación, ARCI, IDC Serbia.