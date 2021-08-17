Briefing notes on #WeThe15 global disability rights campaign

Spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights: Rupert Colville

Location: Geneva

Date: 17 August 2021

This Thursday, the headquarters of the UN Human Rights Office, Palais Wilson in Geneva, will be lit up in purple - the international colour for disability - to mark the start of a global, 10-year campaign to empower people with disabilities and advance their human rights.

Launching just ahead of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, the #WeThe15 campaign aims to end discrimination against people with disabilities and be a worldwide movement for greater visibility, inclusion and accessibility.

People with disabilities number more than one billion – they represent 15% of the world's population. They are part of human diversity.

#WeThe15 has brought together a large coalition of international organisations from the world of sport, human rights, policy, business, culture, and entertainment. Over the next decade, #WeThe15 organisations will work with governments, businesses, and the public to bring about change for the world's largest marginalised group.

To celebrate the launch of this campaign, more than 125 iconic landmarks, spanning several countries and time-zones will light up in purple.

