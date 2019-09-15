Briefing Note: Land degradation, poverty, and inequality

SUMMARY

This briefing note explores the linkages between land degradation, poverty and inequality, making the case that investing in Land Degradation Neutrality (Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Target 15.3) matters not only for the conservation of terrestrial ecosystems, but also for some of the most pressing country priorities, such as ending poverty (SDG 1) and reducing inequality (SDG 10).

Land degradation can cause or exacerbate poverty and inequality by disproportionally impacting on populations that largely depend on land resources for their livelihoods. Evidence gathered from over 800 subnational regions shows that areas with the highest proportion of degraded land are also home to the most disadvantaged people in terms of poverty and inequality, which reinforces the call for measures that will alleviate their current situation.

INTRODUCTION

Land degradation threatens the livelihoods of billions of people around the world. This is particularly the case for populations living in rural areas where most of the poor people reside: estimates report that 80% of the extreme poor live in rural areas and 65% work in the agricultural sector. Land represents a key asset for the livelihoods of the rural poor, as it provides key resources such as food, energy, shelter, and fodder, among others. Land degradation, however, constrains the supply of these ecosystem services and negatively impacts household income and consumption in many parts of the world, worsening poverty and widening inequalities.

Despite the importance of land for human well-being, land degradation continues to increase worldwide due to several factors, including the expansion of crop and grazing lands into native vegetation, unsustainable agricultural and forestry practices, climate change, urban expansion, infrastructure development, and extractive industry. According to the recently published World Atlas of Desertification, approximately 20% of the Earth’s vegetated land surface showed persistent declining trends in land productivity between the years 1999 and 2013. In addition, the Trends.Earth tool reports a global degradation of 15% between the years 2001 and 2015.

The internationally-agreed 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is an opportunity for countries to curb the growing threat of land degradation and to reap the multiple benefits of Land Degradation Neutralityi (LDN) (see Box 1). LDN (SDG Target 15.3) not only matters for recovering the productive capacity of land, but also serves as a means to tackle some of the most pressing societal challenges, including poverty and inequality. Ambitious targets are set for these socio-economic dimensions: targets under Goal 1 aspire to eradicate extreme poverty for all people everywhere (Target 1.1) and to reduce the proportion of people living in poverty by at least half by 2030 (Target 1.2). SDG 10 on reduced inequality aims, among others, to progressively achieve and sustain income growth of the bottom 40% of the population at a rate higher than the national average.

This briefing note examines the interlinkages between land degradation, poverty and inequality, making the case that investing in LDN contributes to the eradication of poverty and the reduction of inequality. While the following section presents the most common mechanisms through which land degradation can lead to increased poverty and inequality, section three showcases trends in the distribution of populations on degraded land worldwide. The last section of the briefing note provides recommendations.