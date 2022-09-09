Brief guidance on the Nutrition PIN estimation for the RMRP 2023

Descripción

This brief guidance documents outlines the approach to nutrition needs analysis in the context of refugee and migrant crisis. It has been developed by the R4V Regional Nutrition Sector with the support of the Global Nutrition Cluster and the Information Management team from the R4V Regional Platform.

For the more detailed methodology of Nutrition Humanitarian Needs Analysis developed by the Global Nutrition Cluster, please refer to the following link: Nutrition Humanitarian Needs Analysis Guidance - ENG/FR/ES | Global Nutrition Cluster.

(in general terms, Scenario 3 is the most suitable one for the context of migrations flows from Venezuela).