In Brief: Cash and Voucher Assistance - Economic Security

26 Aug 2019

from International Committee of the Red Cross
INTRODUCTION

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) uses cash and vouchers to help people affected by armed conflict and other violence cover their most urgent needs and to support their recovery over the long term.

In an emergency, giving people money is often the best way to help them. So long as people have access to markets that are functioning, cash enables them to make their own decisions about what they need most, which can help restore a sense of agency and dignity to people who have lost nearly everything.

As a response to a crisis, cash is fast and flexible. And when people spend the money in local markets, it can help stimulate economic recovery – making markets work and benefiting the entire community.

ICRC CASH AND VOUCHER ASSISTANCE

In the short term, cash grants can help people cover their essential needs when a crisis strikes. They can also be used to rebuild, protect and strengthen livelihoods, making communities more resilient in the long term.

How we get money to people depends both on what they prefer and the circumstances – for example, whether banks are open and working properly or whether the security situation makes transporting large amounts of cash unsafe. We may give cash to people directly as hard currency, send it via banks or money dealers, or distribute it using debit cards or mobile phones. To do this, we partner with banks, mobile phone companies, microfinance institutions, remittance companies, post offices and local money handlers.

In some circumstances, we give people electronic or paper vouchers that they can exchange in specific shops for pre-selected goods and services, ensuring that what they get is of a certain kind or quality.

The ICRC also uses cash outside of EcoSec programmes, for example, to help people build homes or visit family members in detention.

