In Brief: Agriculture - Economic Security

Agriculture - Economic Security

International Committee of the Red Cross
31 Jul 2019
INTRODUCTION

Millions of people worldwide depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. But when conflict erupts, crops and infrastructure are destroyed, farmers cannot get the seed, fertilizer and equipment they need, and production grinds to a halt. Food becomes scarce, and communities suffer.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) works to protect people’s lives and livelihoods by ensuring that they can continue to grow crops, even in times of trouble. We provide them with high-quality farming supplies and equipment as well as the technical assistance and information that they need to bolster their resilience and develop their livelihoods in a lasting way.

ICRC AGRICULTURAL ACTIVITIES

To make sure that people can grow the crops they need, we undertake a number of activities in the agriculture sector, including:

  • distributing seed and farming tools, either directly or through vouchers or seed fairs

  • setting up programmes to produce seed and improve its quality

  • building or repairing irrigation systems

  • promoting the use of agricultural machinery

  • working with agriculture ministries to strengthen their capacities.

Expanding farmers’ skill sets and knowledge is also key to helping them grow more and better food. This includes raising awareness about farming methods and training farmers in modern agricultural techniques, such as zero tillage or hydroponics.

We frequently work with communities to aid local initiatives by providing cash to pay for supplies and manpower, for example to prepare land for planting or repair essential farming infrastructure (including irrigation canals and pipes).

