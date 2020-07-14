Brief #2: Putting the UN framework for socio-economic response to COVID-19 into action: Insights (June 2020)

The United Nations has mobilized the full capacity of the UN system through its 131 country teams serving 162 countries and territories, to support national authorities in developing public health preparedness and response plans to the COVID-19. Over the next 12 to 18 months, the UN’s support will be delivered through the UN global framework for the immediate socio-economic response to COVID-19. The socio-economic response complements the UN health response, led by WHO, and will deliver support to countries across five pillars of action. The SG has entrusted UNDP as technical lead for socio-economic response to COVID-19 at the country level, supporting the RC to elaborate the United Nations response and leverage the wider system to implement the socioeconomic work.

To date, UN programmatic countries have prepared 63 country-level socio-economic impact assessments as follows: 31 in Africa, 11 from Latin America and the Caribbean, 9 from Asia-Pacific, 6 from Arab States and 6 from Europe and the CIS region.

Most countries have launched rapid assessments of the socio-economic impacts of COVID-19, with a focus on trends and potential scenarios. Some have moved beyond forecasts, to policy needs and response assessments. Most countries have also indicated that socioeconomic assessments will continue to be carried out as the impact of the pandemic is unfolding. Additional impact assessments are underway, with many countries noting the need for sectoral or thematic deep-dive assessments to better inform their socio-economic responses.