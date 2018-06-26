26 Jun 2018

Bridging the Mental Health Gap - WarTrauma's 2017 Annual Report

Report
from War Trauma Foundation
Published on 31 Dec 2017 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.66 MB)

THE ISSUE OF MENTAL HEALTH

The value of mental health in humanitarian settings is still underestimated. When War Trauma broaches the subject with our humanitarian partners we often find mental health comes as an afterthought. Even aft er twenty years, our task remains to convince aid workers and donors of the value of investing in a healthy mind in a healthy body.

Only when people confronted by war, conflict and other humanitarian disasters are able to cope with what they have gone through, will they be able to rebuild their lives, families, societies and economies.

In our annual magazine you will read stories of what WarTrauma has done to improve the psychosocial well-being of people around the world. We set up a discussion between an NGO director, a psychiatrist and an anthropologist on the future of Global Mental Health. And we discuss the value of scientific research in improving mental health interventions. In additi on, there are reflections from people from around the world who have benefitted from the work of WarTrauma.

We hope you will enjoy our magazine and will fi nd enough reason in these stories to continue to support War Trauma Foundation.

Thank you for your trust.

Leonti en Ruttenberg Director, War Trauma Foundation

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.