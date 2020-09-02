Bridging the gap: sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This advocacy paper contributes to dialogues on sexual exploitation, abuse and harassment (SEAH) that see, and propose practice that recognize, commonalities. They are both human rights violations based on gender discrimination, intersecting with all forms of social inequalities, and are part of a continuum of violence (mainly) against women and girls and almost always committed by men. They are both expressions of and contributors to structural power inequalities that render the targeted persons less able, if at all, than perpetrators to control the sexual engagement. Starting from the experiences of survivors – as a victim-centred approach requires - also recognises that the same behaviors are involved across SEAH. Organisations in the development and humanitarian sectors, including the United Nations and peacekeeping missions, have tended to address these two forms of violence as separate and independent, often flowing into distinct procedural and policy domains. This publication advocates rethinking of the frameworks established to address SEAH in order more fully to reflect linkages between them. Recognising and uprooting the gendered, racialised and all power inequalities that shape them is necessary for their elimination.

No organisation should consider itself immune to SEAH taking place within it or in its name; likewise, gender inequality and hierarchical power structures are pervasive across organisations, including those with laudable mandates. Entrenched patriarchal systems exist in most if not all international organizations and men have historically made up an overwhelming majority of decision-makers. Women’s movements have always demanded an end of all forms of sexual violence (calls that have been wider and stronger since 2017) and rightly expect to those who seek to do good to be good by living the values they advocate, to be non-discriminatory and ensure the absence of abuse.

This paper draws its content from the following two UN Women publications: Towards an end to sexual harassment: The urgency and nature of change in the era of #MeToo (2018) and What it will take? Promoting cultural change to end sexual harassment (2019) as well as practitioners and victims-rights advocates who have generously shared their time during its drafting. It draws from the specifics of the United Nations system, acknowledging it can be and is a model for other inter-governmental and civil society organizations working in this sector and/or that other organisations have very similar policies on SEAH.