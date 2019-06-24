Breaking the Mould Alternative approaches to monitoring and evaluation

Introduction

A recent ALNAP Scoping Paper found that the principle use of information generated by monitoring systems in many humanitarian agencies is to compile reports for donors (Warner, 2017). Using that same information to inform project-level decision-making and learning sometimes looks like an after-thought. This will come as no surprise to some. Traditional monitoring and evaluation (M&E) systems have often been criticised for focusing too heavily on donor accountability at the expense of the types of reflection and learning that can improve projectlevel decision-making (Ramalingam et al., 2019). This echoes longstanding concerns about the limited use of evaluation systems both inside the humanitarian sector (Hallam and Bonino, 2013) and outside of it (Patton, 2008; Raimondo, 2018). And it mirrors wider questions about when and how evidence of all forms is actually used in decision-making (Tanner, 2016; Powell et al., 2019).

In truth, the question of how M&E is or can be used is not straightforward. Just as learning and decision-making systems can be formal and informal (Tanner, 2016), evidence-use can be direct or indirect, explicit or implicit (Raimondo, 2018). We can think of use in terms of mechanistic impact: a report read leading to a decision made. Or we can think of wider learning and long-term knowledge-building over time (Borton et al., 2018), which may impact future decisions in quite complex and subtle ways. This point is all the more pertinent in the humanitarian sector, where tacit knowledge – the hard-won lessons of experience, filtered through the beliefs, instincts and value structures of individual aid workers – plays such a big role (ALNAP, 2003).

There are mounting calls to improve our understanding of the ways M&E systems can feed into this tacit knowledge base, and influence projectlevel decision-making and learning over time. This is, in part, a result of the growing interest in new, more flexible approaches to programme design and implementation. ‘Adaptive management’ is an approach to humanitarian action which accepts that no amount of information during project design will ever be good enough, so we must rely on continuous analysis and adaptation to allow a project to respond to local context, changing needs and evolving knowledge as the project unfolds (Booth et al., 2016;

Ramalingam et al., 2019; Obrecht, 2019).

To better mesh with adaptive management approaches, Simister (2018a; b; c) and O’Donnell (2016) argue that M&E systems need to be more flexible so they can cope with intentional project changes during implementation. Giordano (2017) and Rogers (2017) add that such systems also need to support continuous programme change by fitting into rapid cycles of planning, monitoring, evaluating and learning. Arguably, this will require fully embedding M&E within planning and implementation teams, and providing information that encourages continuous experimentation, testing and re-testing of approaches as programme activities are implemented and situations evolve.

Some organisations have begun to look at options to meet this need. The Global Learning for Adaptive Management (GLAM) programme is currently identifying innovative evidence-based approaches to adaptive management (Wild and Ramalingam, 2018). The Response Innovation Lab (RIL) has developed a toolkit that includes tailored M&E guidance for innovation (RIL, 2018). And the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has published work on complexity-aware M&E as part of its Collaborating, Learning and Adapting programme approach (USAID, 2016). It will be interesting to see how these approaches move forward in the next five years, and the extent to which they are picked up and applied across the humanitarian sector.

M&E specialists in sectors as diverse as health, education and social innovation have been tackling similar issues for some time. Approaches such as realist evaluation, outcome harvesting, developmental evaluation, soft systems methodology and others have been trialled and used in a range of different contexts since the late 1990s. Bringing similar innovations to humanitarian M&E will not happen without overcoming a range of challenges in the way things are currently done, but the cost of continuing with ‘traditional’ M&E is equally problematic. It is important, therefore, to think in terms of what can be done, not what cannot.

The quantity of project-level evaluation in the humanitarian sector has risen significantly over the past 20 years (Darcy and Dillon, 2019). But the impact of this work on decision-making has repeatedly been questioned (Sandison, 2006; Hallam and Bonino, 2013). The status quo raises questions, therefore, about the value for money of evaluation at the project level.

In some ways, the call for adaptation-ready M&E reflects common concerns about what good M&E should have been doing all along. Our hypothesis is that by sharing learning and examples of success from some of the more innovative approaches on the market, we will enhance the potential use of M&E systems for real-time project-level decision-making and learning across the board.

This paper looks at a range of M&E innovations that are designed specifically to provide input to ongoing iterative decision-making and learning at the project level. It identifies three key areas for potential innovation: 1) timing of M&E data provision; 2) flexibility of M&E frameworks to evolve with programme change; and 3) approaches to integrate diverse perspectives on project implementation in a meaningful way. It then looks at a collection of approaches currently being used in each of these three areas through a series of ‘practice examples’, considering the key lessons learned. Finally, the paper discusses the major opportunities and challenges for applying and scaling up the use of these approaches inside the humanitarian sector.