Bosnia and Herzegovina - Population Displacement (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 December 2020)

Despite concerted high-level EU advocacy, there is still no solution to address the humanitarian concerns ahead of winter, notably, the shortage of accommodation capacity. Currently over 1,200 People of Concern (PoC) continue to sleep in worrisome conditions, including families and unaccompanied children.

The BiH Council of Ministers decided to convert Lipa camp into a permanent reception facility, however, the camp had to close as it is not currently suitable for accommodation over the winter and requires substantial renovation.

On 22 December, the Ministry of Security tried to transfer PoC from Lipa to the recently closed Bira reception facility in Bihac to provide them with appropriate shelter. However, buses with 100 migrants were blocked by the police due to the disapproval of local authorities and population. Consequently, once Lipa closes, an additional 1,300 PoC will be forced to sleeping rough.