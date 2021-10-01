Blueprint for Joint Action - Five Accelerators for Refugee Inclusion

The Blueprint

The Blueprint seeks to promote equal rights and opportunities for girls and boys in all their diversity and accelerate progress to achieve increased access to education, clean water and sanitation, and child protection services for 10 million refugee and host community children and their family members by the end of 2022. One year into implementation, progress is well underway in each of the ten focus countries: Bangladesh, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Honduras, Indonesia, Iraq,

Lebanon, Libya and Rwanda.

The initial cohort of Blueprint focus countries are home to 2 million refugee children – over 20 per cent of the global total. They represent a diverse range of political and operational contexts – including protracted and acute displacement crises, low- and middle-income countries, camp-based and urban settings, as well as mixed migration and internally displaced persons (IDP) contexts.

Building on successes and lessons learned, in the coming year the Blueprint partnership will be expanded and adapted to cover new contexts and countries. This foundation will underpin a global scale-up of our efforts to achieve our joint vision to give every refugee child a fair chance in life.