Blog: Hacking humanitarians: operational dialogue and cyberspace

As humanitarian organizations become more active in and reliant upon new technologies and the digital domain, they evolve from simple bystanders to full-fledged stakeholders in cyberspace -- able to build on the advantages of new technologies but also vulnerable to adverse cyber operations that could impact their capacity to protect and assist people affected by violence or armed conflict.As described in part one and part two of this series, there are several key operational, technical, organizational, and legal elements that an international humanitarian organization should consider in moving towards a cybersecurity strategy. Part three of this series focused on the key starting point in the development of a cybersecurity strategy: the analysis of the cyber environment within which a humanitarian organization operates and the challenges and threats it faces therein.This post explores how an international humanitarian organization may need to develop operational dialogue with external stakeholders to deal with some of these challenges. To ensure that the analysis is as specific as possible and considers the relevant unique elements of mandate, fundamental principles, and working modalities that shape operational dialogue, this post takes one specific such organization as an example: the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

From responding to emergencies to promoting respect for international humanitarian law, the presence, access and work of the ICRC, as with other humanitarian organizations, hinge on acceptance and trust. This trust derives from the organization’s neutrality, impartiality, and independence, from the fact that it furthers exclusively humanitarian objectives, and from its strictly confidential approach. In this sense, being able to establish bilateral, confidential dialogue with all stakeholders, irrespective of whether they are State or non-State actors and whether they may be accepted as lawful groups or not, is an essential requirement to ensure performance of the mandate.

These are the underpinnings that have shaped in-person dialogue for the ICRC for many decades. These are also, incidentally, precisely the features we need to emulate and promote as we navigate the realm of cyberspace.

