Black Sea Grain Initiative Joint Coordination Centre Operational update (17 November 2022)

17 November 2022, Istanbul – The Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) takes note of the automatic extension of the Black Sea Grain Initiative under the same provisions for another 120 days starting on 19 November, as agreed by the parties to the Initiative.

The JCC reports that three vessels left Ukrainian ports today carrying a total of 98,840 metric tons of grain and other food products under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The vessels that began today their outbound voyage are:

SUPER SAKA (IMO 9456551) from Odesa to Saudi Arabia, carrying 54,000 metric tons of wheat. GOKOVA-M (IMO 9243526) from Chornomorsk to Tekirdag, Türkiye carrying 40,000 metric tons of wheat. GOKOVA-M is a vessel chartered by the World Food Programme. The wheat will be milled into flour in Türkiye and it will be shipped to Afghanistan (30,000 metric tons) and to Yemen (10,000 metric tons). NIZAR (IMO 8324751) from Chornomorsk to Türkiye, carrying 4,840 metric tons of soya beans.

Also today, one inbound vessel transited the maritime humanitarian corridor under the Black Sea Grain Initiative heading towards Ukrainian ports.

Today, no inspection took place due to unfavourable weather conditions.

There are currently 69 vessels waiting to move - following inspection - into Ukrainian ports with the capacity to export approximately 1.5 million tons of grain and other food products. Moreover, 24 loaded vessels are waiting for inspection in Turkish territorial waters.

The JCC is planning to deploy three joint inspection teams tomorrow, 18 November.

As of 17 November, the total tonnage of grain and other foodstuffs exported from the three Ukrainian ports is 11,186,228 million metric tons. A total of 941 voyages (470 inbound and 471 outbound) have been enabled so far.

As per procedures agreed at the JCC, all participants coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The JCC monitors closely the passage of commercial vessels through the maritime humanitarian corridor.

Detailed data here: https://bit.ly/JCC-vessel-movements

Note to editors: The Joint Coordination Centre was established under the Black Sea Grain Initiative in Istanbul on 27 July 2022. It comprises senior representatives from the Russian Federation, Türkiye, Ukraine and United Nations and its role is to enable the safe transportation, by merchant ships, of grain and other foodstuffs and fertilizers from three key Ukrainian ports in the Black Sea to the rest of the world. More information about the Black Sea Grain Initiative can be found here.