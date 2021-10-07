World + 5 more
The Biodiversity Advantage: Thriving with nature - biodiversity for sustainable livelihoods and food systems
Attachments
IFAD’s second Biodiversity Advantage report showcases five IFAD projects which highlight the integral importance of biodiversity in agriculture.
These projects show how promoting more reciprocal relationships with biodiversity improves human and ecosystem health, and the roles of small-scale agricultural producers in preserving and restoring biodiversity and schemes that reward them for their stewardship of healthy natural environments.