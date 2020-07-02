Biggest Humanitarian WASH Gap Analysis Ever

Whilst we may evaluate programmes at country level, we rarely have the opportunity to take a global snapshot of gaps. Gaps to help us understand what is most limiting the humanitarian sector’s potential to meet essential needs, minimise WASH-related diseases, strengthen resilience response and restore life with dignity to people experiencing emergencies.

A partnership of the Global WASH Cluster, Elrha and Oxfam have come together to do precisely this for the humanitarian Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector. “This will be the biggest and most ambitious WASH gap analysis that we as a sector have attempted to carry out. We must have a better understanding of the gaps in WASH responses to be able to be more timely and more effective in supporting those affected by crisis. We also believe it’s the biggest and most inclusive gap analysis carried out by any humanitarian sector ”, Andy Bastable, Oxfam’s Head of Water and Sanitation for its Global Humanitarian Team is excited to tell us. Elrha’s Cecilie Hestbaeck goes on to highlight that “What makes this really different, is that we want to consult with people at all levels to make sure we hear from everyone connected with the humanitarian WASH sector what they perceive as gaps. In particular, we want to make sure that people affected by crisis have the opportunity to identify gaps in a safe, accountable and ethical way, directly influencing which gaps are prioritised to be addressed globally”.

Franck Bouvet from the Global WASH Cluster wants to see the results directly contribute to improve outcomes for those affected by emergencies, “We will analyse the results and take a long hard look at the humanitarian WASH sector to see how can we best respond to the gaps identified, to make sure we are doing all we can to meet essential needs, minimise WASH-related diseases, restore life with dignity and strengthen resilience”. Elrha’s Humanitarian Innovation Fund in particular, will use the results of the study to identify which gaps can be best supported through innovation and potentially be included in its WASH innovation priorities. “All partners would like to see the results influence other innovation funders investment choices – many are involved in this project too.“

Oxfam outlines that this project is not only inclusive in who we are consulting, but it relies on the support of the humanitarian community to collect data on gaps at the field level. Andy Bastable goes on to emphasise that “a project of this scale can only be done with the support of the broader humanitarian community in implementing these consultations. Often those at the field response level are not consulted on global strategies. This is their opportunity to have a voice, influence change and improve outcomes for people affected by crisis”. If your organisation is present in a humanitarian context and might be interested in supporting the consultation, Oxfam is eager to share more information on how you can be part of this crucial project. For further information, see our webpage where you may also sign up to be kept up to date.