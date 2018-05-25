Big data for resilience storybook: experiences integrating big data into resilience programming

Aimed at an audience of resilience and development practitioners, this document offers diverse experiences and practice-based recommendations to leverage Big Data’s potential and address its risks as part of efforts to build resilience. The Storybook is a collaborative initiative that features case studies of seven international organizations working at the intersection of Big Data and resilience in vulnerable settings:

A Novel Take on Resilience Building: Big Data’s Role in Freshwater Ecosystems – International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) Experimental Lakes Area (ELA)

Enhancing Resilience to Peatland Fire and Haze Hazards: Haze Gazer – United Nations Global Pulse, Pulse Lab Jakarta.

Strengthening Urban Resilience Through Community-based Mapping: Dar Ramani Huria – World Bank, funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID) in partnership with Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, Tanzania Red Cross, Ardhi University, and the City of Dar es Salaam.

Informing Resilience Pathways: The Resilience Atlas – Conservation International.

Combining Small and Big Data to Enhance Resilience in Malawi – Netherlands Red Cross 510 data initiative and EU European Commission Humanitarian Organization.

Repurposing Mobile Technology to Build Resilience: Mongolia’s Advanced Weather Information System (AWI) – Mercy Corps.

Unlocking Big Data’s Potential to Strengthen Farmers’ Resilience: The Platform for Big Data in Agriculture – CGIAR Research Program on Climate Change, Agriculture and Food Security (CCAFS). VAMPIRE: An Integrated Perspective to Inform Resilience Decision Making – United Nations Global Pulse, Pulse Lab Jakarta.

Download the report here