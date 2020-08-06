Bi-ennial Report on the Programme of Action for the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in Africa [EN/PT]

Executive Summary

The African Union’s Heads of State and Government in the 28th Extraordinary Summit that took place in January 2017 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, adopted the Programme of Action (PoA) for the Implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in Africa. The PoA outlines how Africa aims to implement the Sendai framework for Disaster Risk Reduction (SFDRR) on the continent. The seven SFDRR targets as contextualised for the African setting are:

• Substantially reduce continental disaster mortality by 2030, aiming to lower the average per 100,000 continental mortality rate in the decade 2020–2030 compared to the period 2005–2015;

• Substantially reduce the number of affected people continentally in Africa by 2030, aiming to lower the average continental figure per 100,000 in the decade 2020–2030 compared to the period 2005–2015;

• Reduce direct disaster economic loss in relation to continental gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030;

• Substantially reduce disaster damage to critical infrastructure and disruption of basic services, among them health and educational facilities, including through developing their resilience by 2030;

• Substantially increase the number of countries with national and sub-national/local disaster risk reduction strategies by 2020;

• Substantially enhance international cooperation to developing countries through adequate and sustainable support to complement national actions for implementation of the Sendai Framework by 2030; and

• Substantially increase the availability of and access to multi-hazard early warning systems and disaster risk information and assessments to people by 2030.

In addition to achieving the above targets as set out in the Sendai Framework, African countries agreed to develop data by 2020 to measure progress in achieving the following additional targets:

• Substantially increase the number of countries with DRR in their educational systems at all levels, as both stand-alone curriculum and integrated into different curricula;

• Increase integration of DRR in regional and national sustainable development, and climate change adaptation frameworks, mechanisms and processes;

• Substantially expand the scope and increase the number of sources for domestic financing in DRR;

• Increase the number of countries with, and periodically testing, risk-informed preparedness plans, and, response, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction mechanisms; and

• Substantially increase the number of regional networks or partnerships for knowledge management and capacity development, including specialized regional centres and networks.

The African Union Commission (AUC), as the custodian of the PoA, is required to coordinate and report on the implementation of the PoA biennially. In October 2018, the High-Level Ministerial Meeting on Disaster Risk Reduction adopted the Monitoring and Reporting Framework (MRF) for the Programme of Action for the implementation of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030 in Africa. This monitoring and reporting framework is guided by the SFDRR and PoA and builds on the successes of the implementation of the Hyogo Framework of Action (HFA 2005-2015), the Africa Regional Strategy for Disaster Risk Reduction (ARSDRR) of 2004 and its Programme of Action (2005). The MRF has been designed to focus on three levels: the AUC, Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Member State (MS) level. The monitoring and reporting system is meant to facilitate robust monitoring and reporting of the PoA’s performance in relation to its targets. The report package is constituted of one continental report supported by six regional reports. The regions covered are; the East African Community (EAC), the Economic Community for Central African States (ECCAS), the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), the Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD), the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Union du Maghreb Arabe (UMA) and North Africa (including Egypt and Saharawi Republic). The report aimed at exploring and explaining the status of the implementation of the SFDRR and the PoA with current available data.

Qualitative and quantitative research tools were used. Four regional data collection workshops were held from July-September 2019, during which inputs from Member States and RECs were elicited. A total of 40 countries (72%) participated in the data collection workshops. However, in total 50 member states (91%) provided data. All of the RECs were given the opportunity to provide inputs to their progress since 2015 against the indicators of the SFDRR and PoA.