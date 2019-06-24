24 Jun 2019

Beyond the Numbers: How qualitative approaches can improve monitoring of humanitarian action

Report
from ALNAP
Published on 24 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.46 MB)

Introduction

A recent ALNAP Scoping Paper found that many humanitarian agencies still struggle to apply qualitative approaches to monitoring (Warner, 2017). Previous research has also highlighted the persistent challenges that humanitarian practitioners face in the capture or use of qualitative monitoring data (Hofmann et al. 2004; Prowse, 2007; Guerrero et al. 2013; Bond, 2014; Knox-Clarke and Darcy, 2014; Brown and Johnson, 2015; Jansbury et al. 2015; Development Initiatives, 2016; Stern and de Roquemaurel, 2017; Venables, 2017; Warner, 2017). These challenges have manifested themselves in two ways. On the one hand organisations see qualitative approaches as cheap and quick and the data easy to collect. They rely on just a few familiar methods which results in research design and sampling that is often of poor quality (Knox-Clarke and Darcy, 2014). On the other hand, practitioners often express that they lack the confidence, skill and time to analyse and report qualitative results. While discussion about these challenges is not new, humanitarian organisations have been starting to direct more investment to improving capacity for qualitative approaches to monitoring. This is taking the shape of guidance, trainings, data management systems and even team structures. These organisations recognise that qualitative information plays a critical role in developing a wider understanding of context, culture and the changes caused by humanitarian programming. This knowledge base informs and shapes decisions over time, whether through a gradual osmosis of tacit information and experiences, or in reaction to a specific set of data or evidence generated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.