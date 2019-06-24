Beyond the Numbers: How qualitative approaches can improve monitoring of humanitarian action

Introduction

A recent ALNAP Scoping Paper found that many humanitarian agencies still struggle to apply qualitative approaches to monitoring (Warner, 2017). Previous research has also highlighted the persistent challenges that humanitarian practitioners face in the capture or use of qualitative monitoring data (Hofmann et al. 2004; Prowse, 2007; Guerrero et al. 2013; Bond, 2014; Knox-Clarke and Darcy, 2014; Brown and Johnson, 2015; Jansbury et al. 2015; Development Initiatives, 2016; Stern and de Roquemaurel, 2017; Venables, 2017; Warner, 2017). These challenges have manifested themselves in two ways. On the one hand organisations see qualitative approaches as cheap and quick and the data easy to collect. They rely on just a few familiar methods which results in research design and sampling that is often of poor quality (Knox-Clarke and Darcy, 2014). On the other hand, practitioners often express that they lack the confidence, skill and time to analyse and report qualitative results. While discussion about these challenges is not new, humanitarian organisations have been starting to direct more investment to improving capacity for qualitative approaches to monitoring. This is taking the shape of guidance, trainings, data management systems and even team structures. These organisations recognise that qualitative information plays a critical role in developing a wider understanding of context, culture and the changes caused by humanitarian programming. This knowledge base informs and shapes decisions over time, whether through a gradual osmosis of tacit information and experiences, or in reaction to a specific set of data or evidence generated.