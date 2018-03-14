Beyond the headlines of human trafficking

Italy, Sicily, was recently centre of attention when 26 drowned Nigerian women were buried in their attempt to reach Europe. Two of the women were identified; two were pregnant.

In this article DIIS researcher Sine Plambech goes beyond the typical media coverage on trafficking and narratives of modern slavery with her insight into sex work migration and many years of field research. The article appoints how root causes of sex migration are often neglected in media coverage. How the women’s choice of uptaking a risky journey and severe debts should be taken into consideration, when the broader structures are discussed.

By engaging with the women, we otherwise hear about through media, this article contributes with insights on migrants motives before they departure, at arrival in Europe and as working migrants in Northern Europe. Looking ahead, the article encourages Europe, in collaboration with the women’s local countries, to increasingly address the financial situation of the women and questions of debt.

Read more on Africa is a Country.