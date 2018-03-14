14 Mar 2018

Beyond the headlines of human trafficking

Report
from Danish Institute for International Studies
Published on 13 Mar 2018 View Original

Italy, Sicily, was recently centre of attention when 26 drowned Nigerian women were buried in their attempt to reach Europe. Two of the women were identified; two were pregnant.

In this article DIIS researcher Sine Plambech goes beyond the typical media coverage on trafficking and narratives of modern slavery with her insight into sex work migration and many years of field research. The article appoints how root causes of sex migration are often neglected in media coverage. How the women’s choice of uptaking a risky journey and severe debts should be taken into consideration, when the broader structures are discussed.

By engaging with the women, we otherwise hear about through media, this article contributes with insights on migrants motives before they departure, at arrival in Europe and as working migrants in Northern Europe. Looking ahead, the article encourages Europe, in collaboration with the women’s local countries, to increasingly address the financial situation of the women and questions of debt.

Read more on Africa is a Country.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.