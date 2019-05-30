Beyond Basic Needs: Using Cash and Voucher Assistance to support the transition from basic survival to livelihoods recovery in a resource-strapped world

INTRODUCTION

In recent years, there has been undeniable progress in the acceptance and utilization of Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA)1 in humanitarian contexts. According to the Cash Learning Partnership’s (CaLP’s) 2018 State of the World’s Cash Report, the amount of humanitarian assistance delivered through CVA globally doubled between 2014 and 2016.i Among the numerous well-established advantages of CVA is its cost efficiency – in most cases – when compared to in-kind assistance.ii Such efficiency is especially crucial in this period of unprecedented humanitarian crisis, with some 135 million people in need of assistance worldwide, and funding shortfalls of nearly 30%iii.

At the same time, leading cash thinkers recognize that simply increasing the use of cash in and of itself is not a complete solution “if the underlying challenge is insufficient funding compared to growing need.iv” The vast majority of humanitarian assistance goes to crises that have required funding for at least three years,v while the average person displaced by a crisis is uprooted for nearly 20 years.vi While CVA can certainly help scarce resources go farther in this context, it is highly unlikely that the humanitarian community will ever have sufficient funding to support people with long-term access to basic needs given the growing scale and length of crises. It is therefore incumbent upon humanitarian practitioners to more effectively utilize CVA to foster livelihoods recovery whenever possible, so that disaster-affected people are less reliant on humanitarian assistance over the long term, supporting the move towards self-reliance.

The challenge here is that even within the humanitarian sector, we tend to work in silos. Most CVA specialists focus on programs supporting access to basic needs such as food and essential household items, sometimes as one-off assistance and sometimes on a recurring basis over a longer period of time. Meanwhile, economic recovery and livelihoods experts support programs that aim to foster longer-term economic opportunities for those affected by crises, for example by providing relevant skills trainings and by working with the private sector to ensure that these trainings are aligned with actual market opportunities. Perhaps unsurprisingly, these different types of programs are typically designed and implemented as discrete initiatives by specialists with distinct skillsets. However, given the challenges outlined above, we owe it to disaster-affected people to think beyond our narrow specialties.

There is already substantial guidance on the design and implementation of both multi-purpose cash assistance (MPCA)viii – used here interchangeably with the term basic needs CVA – and livelihoods recovery programsix, and fairly well-established information on how to integrate CVA into livelihoods recovery programs2. This document does not attempt to replicate that guidance. Instead, it focuses on how CVA can be used to facilitate the transition between basic survival and initial livelihoods recovery, by consolidating, presenting and showcasing existing learning and good practice related to the following key questions: